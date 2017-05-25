It’s All About Scrumptious Without Skimping…

by ·

Dedicated to delivering the kind of menu the area craves, Baileys Rib & Steakhouse; Smugglers Cove Seafood & Steaks and Vocelli Pizza listen to customers creating a variety of scrumptious items without skimping on savings.

Owner Chris Sarajian comments, “We’ve worked really hard to add some new value items without compromising quality.”

Adding, “Baileys’ menu reflects what customers really wanted in Mt. Pocono.”

Catering to practically every taste with price points guests can really sink their teeth into; make succulent steaks, finger licking good baby back ribs, big burgers and sandwiches all that more pleasing! Throw in ten different varieties of beer on tap for pitchers out on the new fire pit deck opens doors to enjoy comfortable evenings outdoors with fine food and friends.

Considering seafood as a lunch or dinner choice?

Minor modifications to Smugglers‘ creations have resulted in more fresh fish applications, a colossal collection of combination platters and the Raw Bar featuring over seven types of clams and oysters daily. Taking a “fresh” approach all over the menu, Castaways Lounge found its niche introducing a summer drink assortment filled with fresh pressed drinks with fruits infused right into the cocktails.

Enjoy the tastes of Vocelli’s with a special promotion on gourmet pizzas to kick start summer entertaining ideas. A special price of only $12.99 finds ten unique pizza options; from Meat Magnifico, Chicken Carbonara and Buffalo Chicken, to Spring Veggie even Hawaiian.

Kinda makes tryin’ to find something everyone will like easy as pie, doesn’t it?

Whether wanting an intimate indoor dining experience, gathering friends for appetizing outdoor drinks and delicacies, or grabbing something to take home; good taste comes with the territory in these Mt. Pocono and Tannersville hotspots.

The Original Baileys Rib & Steakhouse

1224 Pocono Blvd in Mt Pocono

570.839.9678

Smugglers Cove

2972 Route 611 in Tannersville

570.629.2277

Vocelli Pizza

Next to Baileys in Mt Pocono

570.839.7437

Next to Smugglers in Tannersville

570.620.9055