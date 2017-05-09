Kalahari Double Cut & Sortino’s Sets Stage for…

by ·

Kalahari welcomes new dining experiences, Double Cut Charcoal Grill and Sortino’s Italian Kitchen, to their Pocono Manor resort! While a robust collection of tastes from steak, seafood, chops and chicken fill the contemporary steakhouse; some may seek to savor the authentic Italian flavor of Sortino’s “New age red sauce restaurant.”

No matter what taste buds may turn toward, guests can look forward to a sense-ational atmosphere and clever mix of comfort of sophistication. Just as the distinctive flavor by Double Cut’s charcoal grill differentiates the restaurant’s signature offerings; an ambiance ideal for group gatherings or an intimate evening for two is sure to help set an exceptional scene.

With Sortino’s sharing Giorgio and Giacomo Sortino’s unique Little Italy tradition of hospitality and family recipes; hearty appetites also excite over the homemade pasta, hand-pulled mozzarella and lasagna delish-dishes.

Make plans to expand your Pocono Mountains experience at both restaurants with a tempting lineup of menu options just as link away…