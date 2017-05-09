Quiet Valley Farm Animal Frolic Time! May 20, 21, 27 & 28

by ·

As spring awakens new life, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm presents one of its most popular programs, Farm Animal Frolic for two weekends in May. Introducing children and adults with the opportunity of experiencing baby animals firsthand; Saturdays and Sundays on the 20th, 21st then 27th and 28th share shows, games and hands-on activities the whole family will enjoy.

Both entertaining and downright adorable, Farm Animal Frolic focuses on educating as a clever mix of fun takes guests on a journey to yesteryear when family farms helped sustain the nation. Watch chicks hatching from their eggs. Giggle at goats and lambs frolicking about. Feel the soft fur of baby bunnies and more.

As a National Historical Site, Quiet Valley preserves an important piece of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage. Dressed in period clothing, residents reenact the day to day life of the German family who lived and worked the farm which included caring for barnyard babies (along with mommies and daddies) from the 1760s to 1913.

This year’s hands-on theme area will be the Pig Pen. Learn swine lore, test your thinking skills with Quiet Valley’s version of the learned pig of Norwich and embrace a bunch of craft experiences.

Special presentations are scheduled for both weekends. Margaret Quinn shows off shearing the wool from sheep 10:30 through mid-afternoon May 20th. With Sheep-to-Shawl demonstrations by spinners and weavers taking the fleece, spinning it into yarn, and weaving it into a shawl all in the same day. Don’t miss Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center as Kathy Uhler presents local wildlife 11:30 and 1:30 the 27th.

Farm Animal Frolic takes place rain or shine both weekends at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 ages 3 thru 12. All funds raised go to support the mission of this nonprofit farm museum.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Road, Stroudsburg

570.992.6161