Shawnee Celtic Festival Returns May 27 & 28

Warm weather reaps reasons to get together for festival season at Shawnee Mountain!

Kicking things into high gear Memorial Day Weekend the popular resort calls for all Irish, Scottish and Welsh clans to share in the 13th Annual Shawnee Celtic Festival May 27 & 28.

A long standing tradition of live music, delicious food, themed vendors and dedicated kid’s activities continues as this, first in a series of highly anticipated events, gets underway rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Three stages are filled with virtually non-stop Celtic music, dancing and kids shows. Stroll along with parading bagpipers; even admire a Celtic Wizard and Irish Juggler!

Engage everyone in outdoor fun, from a Celtic farm petting zoo and face painting; to a variety of vendors, plus a wine tent.

Advanced festival admission runs just $12 for adults and children ages 5-12 $10 with age 4 and under FREE.

On sale now at shawneemt.com

Shawnee Mountain

Easy to get to just off Exit 309 from I-80 in Shawnee-0n-Delaware

570.421.7231

YOU’LL SEE

The Screaming Orphans

Burning Bridget Cleary

MacKay Pike Band

Pocono Highland Dance Academy

Gallagher School of Irish Dancing

McElligot School of Irish Dance

Poor Man’s Gambit

Joe O’Malley

The Rogue Diplomats

Wizard Magician

Stephen Christopher

Patty O’Furniture