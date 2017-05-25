T’is the Season for a…

by ·

Planning your next grilling menu?

The Butcher Shoppe’s Marc Zahra welcomes the opportunity to propose some intriguing ideas like kangaroo, elk and buffalo. Offering exotic meats, along with prime beef cuts his Pocono Lake store has been creating fans of this flavorful fare for more than 40 years.

Alongside wife Debbie, Marc describes a major pitfall in grilling delicacies like ostrich tenderloin, wild boar burgers and venison strip loin with less than 3% fat cautioning, “Don’t overcook them as they will dry out.”

Recommending, “Simple is better,” he strongly opposes marinating before cooking as, “It masks the flavor,” suggesting instead a touch of extra virgin olive oil and light coating of kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, along with granulated garlic before searing.

Checkout The Butcher Shoppe’s lineup of unique items