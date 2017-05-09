Who get’s atTIRED with a Spring Sale?

by ·

Since unveiling a unique boutique opportunity in Pocono Summit, talk of Bendixen’s Bit of Country Giftware has been abuzz sharing where it was new garment purchases had been found. While excitement over the colorful array of lovely tops, bottoms and accessories is obviously causing a female frenzy, it’s the comfortable country atmosphere and clever items geared toward kids and guys that’s why entire families head to the shop.

Judi Bendixen considers the fashion attraction an outstanding addition, admitting, “Every time we discover a new item for Bendixen’s line I can’t resist buying it for myself or my grandchildren!”

Agreeing witty catch phrases and adorable characters satisfy a sense of humor, she notes funny totes and hooded cover-ups serve a purpose. Whether a fulltime resident or visitor new to the area, souvenirs that help curb the chill of cool mountain air or accommodate chillin’ by the bonfire are what anyone would desire. Throw in the fact it’s all at the same spot mom can grab a garment for herself, what could be better?

A storewide sale that’s what! Now through June 1st, Bit of Country is ready to spare you a bit of money. With an already outstanding price point, shaving off some more savings makes for a great start to summer fun!

Bendixen’s—a Plateau Place to Go for Style with a Smile

Just about a mile from I-380 at 2414 Route 940 in Pocono Summit

Shop online anytime Bendixens.com