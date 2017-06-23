by ·

Thousands visit the region for sensational outdoor excursions, exciting entertainment and unique shopping. So what makes Pocono Mountains merchants tops above other destination locations?

While the altitude does tend to elevate these shop stops; we’re not looking at geography…or are we? Taking time to talk shop, Holley Ross Pottery illustrates what a magnificent experience can be when it’s spent surrounded by spectacular scenery onsite and on the drive.

“It’s one of the most scenic drives in the Poconos,” smiles Holley Ross owner Charlotte Laing.

Adding, “It’s worth the drive from anywhere,” she shares how the quaint little town of LaAnna, nestled midway between Cresco and Newfoundland along Route 191 North, adds character to the shop.

Customers may browse through colorful collections of items from more than 150 manufacturers including Fiesta Dinnerware, Polish Pottery, glassware, pizza stones, Romertopf Healthy Bakeware; as well as, some products straight from Holly Ross artisans made right before your eyes. Besides having such a large variety, the prices are great—some as low as 70% below MSRP. This gives you an idea of why generations continue to visit the shop which was established in 1948.

While we’ve talked about a beautiful scenic drive and large factory showroom with great prices; demonstrations on pottery making are also available.

After enjoying all of this, Holley Ross owns and maintains a beautiful woodland park with a swinging bridge, sawdust trails, and a scenic five acre lake for the pleasure of their customers.

Considering the experience, “A true taste of the Poconos,” Charlotte shares an invitation to enjoy all the store has to explore.

Less than two hours from New York and surrounding areas, why not set the date to buy a plate or a whole set at Holley Ross Pottery today. With a map below to share where to go, all there is to do is know when—open daily 9:30 to 5:30 Monday to Saturday and Sunday 1 to 5:30!

Holley Ross Pottery

570.676.3248