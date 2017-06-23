Country Kettle Carries on a Collection

by ·

Keeping in tune with a June Pocono Mountains reminder of where to find your next visit, takes us to a magnificent Marshalls Creek destination-like situation. While Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop shares barrels-upon-barrels of bulk candy creations; it’s the sense of style with exquisite fashion finds and collection of the latest jewelry lines that can bring a smile to all who tour the store.

“We’re not just a candy store,” smiles Country Kettle’s Pam Schrenko.

Whether looking for just the right blouse and handbag fit, or accent jewelry to pull it all together; popular brands like Endless are set to add a bit of sparkle to any ensemble. Les Georgette interchangeable bands offer the opportunity to change things up a bit; with Annaleece, and Lizzy James fame reasons why visitors often find themselves coming back for more!

House warming gifts are always a treasured token. Swarovski Figurines offer elegant gift ideas for any occasion; along with BigSky Bearfoots imprinting endless opportunities to add some country cottage appeal. It’s the top shelf for these clever creations as sparking table talk just comes easy so you’ll soon see.

Seeking souvenirs to say you were here?

Considered “One of the largest shopping attractions in the Poconos,” Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop shares a variety that’s sure to be the perfect find from your Pocono Mountains time.

Conveniently located along Business Route 209 south of the Marshalls Creek intersection, Country Kettle is set to do more than satisfy that sweet tooth. With a wide selection of must-haves, you’ll want to grab their money saving coupon on page 3 and cash-in on some sweet-savings to boot!

Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop

570.421.8970