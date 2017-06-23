Barley Creek Brewing Company’s Pint Size Park Packs a Big Punch

by ·

Who says 13’s an unlucky number?! Barley Creek’s Summerfest 13 extinguishes that myth, bridging any rift over finding some of the hottest performers in the region. ‘Tis the season to be outdoors and Pint Size Park provides perfect dimensions as host for this sensational celebration. Set your mind to explore a spectacular Saturday evening, June 24 starting at 4 and running straight through to 10.

Headliners the Maybabies make for no “maybes” pacifying urges to attend with these popular performers packing quite the powerful following. Throw in tons of fun including a “Wacky World” inflatable, backyard ping pong plus foosball games; and larger than life Jenga, Connect Four along with Tick-Tac-Toe and you’re sure to go enjoy fun for the entire family.

More than just a pretty (cool) place, Summerfest serves a purpose. With proceeds benefiting Pocono Township community services like ambulance, fire company, police and library resources; of course this Tannersville orchestrator is worthy of its own round of applause…or to buy-a-round-and-a-pause to propose teams for a friendly wiffleball brawl.

Seriously…tons of fun are to be had, so stop by Barley Creek and grab Summerfest 13 tickets in advance at just 10 bucks or you can pay at the door for five bucks more ($15).

Here’s how you can get on scene at Barley Creek Brewing Company

Easy to get to just off Route 80 at Exit 299

Right onto 715 North

Left at the Crossings

Stay on Sullivan Trail