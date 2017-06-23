Phoenix Proudly Presents Cardinal 5K this Saturday June 24…so get to preppin’!

by ·

by Lindsay Larsen NASM C-PT, CES, EBFA BTS

So you have decided to run your first 5K race. If you’ve never done this type of activity before, it can seem intimidating. However, having the proper steps in place to prepare yourself, mind and body, will safely and effectively get you through those miles with ease.

Here are a few things the experts at Phoenix Athletica want you to focus on while prepping for that 5K

Training Preparation

Begin by finding and purchasing the proper footwear. It is a good idea to go to a specialty running shop and be fitted for shoes that best suit your gait pattern.

Finding comfortable clothing to run in is also very important. Take into consideration the time of year and time of day that your race takes place. Also, take time to learn about proper running form and get some miles in before the big day.

Pre-Race Training is Essential

Start your training regimen 8-12 weeks out from the race. Your sessions should be 35 to 40 minutes, not including a dynamic warm-up.

Dynamic warm-up exercises can include the following

Warrior Lunge – Warms up the core muscles and promotes hip mobility and Achilles tendon flexibility. Toy Soldier – Warms up glutes, hamstrings and quads. Lateral Lunge – Activates the glutes and adductor muscles. Star Touch – Improves hamstring and glute flexibility. Runner’s Touch – Activates the core muscles and boosts flexibility in the glutes and hamstrings.

Once you’ve completed those movements, you can conduct your running session by breaking it into walk/run ratios. Each week you should progress by decreasing the amount of time you walk and increasing your run time. Follow each session up with cool down and foam rolling/stretching.

Fueling Up/Hydrating

There is nothing special you should be eating aside from a healthy diet. It is essential to get plenty of fruits/vegetables, protein and healthy complex carbohydrates. Also make sure that you’re getting plenty of water. You don’t need to drown yourself, but taking in water consistently throughout each day should be sufficient.

The Mental Game

Visualization can be an important tool to calm your pre-race jitters. Focus on all aspects for the day of the race including the course, weather, scenery and spectators. Prepare your mind for not just what will go right, but also the unexpected. Create self-affirmations to get you to the finish line. This will help to boost your race day confidence and know that all the preparation was worth it!

While running in general can seem daunting at first, following a simple protocol like this will certainly remove any doubt that you are capable of taking it on. Remember to visualize a positive outcome for yourself every time you run and repeat. Finally, don’t forget the most important aspect—to have fun!

