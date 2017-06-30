Re-wax & Experience Candle Making

by ·

Summer is upon us and what a spectacular way to share time together than a visit to House of Candles. Ideal for family-friendly recreation, this Henryville destination considers guest visits an opportunity to illuminate the fun-for-all, all-for-fun motto with attractions all can appreciate.

“It’s a total experience for everybody,” smiles owner Ed Coover watching grandkids Jaden, Jace, Jaxton and Jazlyn enjoy an up-close look at farmyard friends.

Adorable miniature horses and goats within an arm’s reach to stroke, is just the beginning. Whether deliberating an outdoor or inside scheme, sights to be seen also include candle making and carving right before your eyes.

While it’s no surprise this third generation shop has an astounding assortment of candles; it’s their handle on making each visit an experience to remember that’s propelled the place to high ranks across the region. Settle in for a setting that illustrates not only how wax works in forming wondrous creations, but also a narrative why each situation is called for. From start to finish, awe-inspired facts find many choosing to watch and learn, waiting for their own hand-made conversation piece completion.

Coover adds, “Our candles can go more places,” explaining,” [How the hand carved candles] can be prepared with a hole in the top for use with battery operated lights instead of a flame so they can be used in any location.”

Whether passing college dorm room protocol, or positioning an allegiance to a sports team theme; with no flame you can extinguish any cause for concern. Often considered an alternative night-light; colorful princess, racecar and angel carved creations can add a personalized touch.

Set some-or-all-time sights on memorializing a customized to-do for you, your friends and family. With House of Candles carving 10a.m. up to 4p.m. Monday through Saturday you can cross off one or a few days’ to-do ideas!

House of Candles

Near the Crossings Outlets & Route 611

A scenic drive North on Route 715