June 28, 2017

As outdoor bonfires and barbeques create cause to collect neighbors, friends and family; fireflies, though eye-catching, just don’t seem fetching enough illumination for pathway navigation. Fear not—Hutton Metalcrafts has the solution!

With unique lantern options, there’s no need to substitute a beautiful garden using a big-box store simple solar plug-in. These clever copper creations are created onsite…and whatta sight it is! From wolf, moose and bear insignias; to tree, fisherman, even feline all finds radiate a lovely soft glow.

Though more the adequately serving an evening purpose it’s true, the daytime view is equally spectacular! Often igniting an interest to take a closer look, each carving’s expertly defined etchings and tones satisfy those inquisitive onlookers that couldn’t resist returning for better examination.

So, don’t be surprised if a neighborhood trend should arise. Sit back satisfied you’ve not only obliged the need to light up a night’s path, with Hutton Metalcrafts lanterns your home or business decor is sure to stir talk around town.

Hutton Metalcrafts

Conveniently located along Route 940

In The Village of Pocono Pines

570.972.6331

