Consider a Permanent Vacation…

$319,000 MLS#PM-41282
WALK TO THE POOL 2120 Blue Ox
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2071 sqft
Open contemporary walk to pool, golf, tennis
& clubhouse in gated Timber Trails
$299,900 MLS#PM-45723
JUST REDUCED!!! 4202 Hemlock Trl
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2063 sqft
Exceptional Contemporary & quiet location
Plenty of space. Walk to Trout Pond. Bike to pool
$550,000 MLS#PM-46618
STREAM FRONT 139 Tanglewood Dr
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2380 sqft
Contemporary walk to pool & Marina on stream
Central HVAC garage & more
$459,000 MLS#PM-45125
TURN KEY 1265 Longrifle Road
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2242 sqft
Perfect Mountain Getaway! Ready to use
Spa Large Screened Porch opens to deck
$515,000 MLS#PM-439-65
GOLF COURSE VIEW 175 Golfers Way MLS#PM-43965
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2817 sqft
Open Contemporary in stunning Timber Trails
Golfcourse offers peace, privacy & upgrades
$1,295,000 MLS#PM-47104
LAKE FRONT 5162 Woodland Ave
5 bedrooms, 3 baths 4798 sqft
1.18 PRIME Acres 198 ft of lakefront with beach
& dock plus large workshop