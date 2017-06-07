Crescent Lodge Country Inn Celebrates 7 Decades of Success

by ·

With age comes experience, add in a beautiful atmosphere and you’ve got the catalyst behind Crescent Lodge’s success spanning over 70 years! A blend of bucolic scenery with lush greenery surrounds this Paradise Valley destination with exceptional food and lodging opportunities to relax and enjoy all the area has to offer.

Looking back, owner Bob Dunlop shares the family history on how Crescent came to be a Pocono Mountains “headquarters” with a centralized location considered key to the family owned operation’s success.

“We’re [Crescent Lodge] close to probably everything you can think of,” he smiles, listing attractions to find all the action with a mix of serenity for relax-in’ that makes everything come together as an ideal retreat that started with his father.

Reliving a childhood surrounded by family friends invited to stay for a day (or two); he recalls it soon became a Friday night ritual to pickup way more than a few guests at the old train station. The once nine room, one cottage site; evolved seemingly overnight to 30 comfortable accommodations with 12 in the stately main building and 18 private cottages.

A then “one choice menu” now features an a la carte collection of fine dining selections thanks to the creativity of his son, Executive Chef Wayne Dunlap. The blend of gourmet and traditional cuisine is considered an ideal meal option for lodge guests wanting to stay on-scene, as well as attracting a loyal local following.

Looking to the future, a full circle selection of superb surroundings, tranquil lodging and fabulous fare continue to make Crescent Lodge lookin’ good as a place where guests can visit or stay for a true mountain getaway.

Crescent Lodge

At the Junction of Routes 191 & 940

Just about two hours outside New York & New Jersey in Paradise Valley