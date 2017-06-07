GO kart racing at its FINEST

by ·

Over 20 years S&S Speedways has fueled a passion for racing. Today, this Stroudsburg indoor go-kart facility continues to ignite the excitement that all began as a spark of inspiration shared between two kart racing pros.

Randy & Denise Smith met as teens on the circuit. A long family history of racing fostered a fierce passion for the sport with both achieving high ranking National Champion honors.

It’s their “lifelong passion for racing” that inspired the couple to create a destination for sharing this sensation with new and experienced riders. From groups that meet monthly assembling teams for a routine race; to occasions bearing little need for persuasion for one and all to join in the fun, the facility has grown to become a “home-away-from-home” for those with a passion for the sport.

“Private parties are very popular,” tells Denise with birthday, bachelor/bachelorette, holiday, corporate team building and “just for fun” parties grabbing a lot of attention, as well as “off season” practice.

“S&S Speedways is the perfect place to get seat time,” say Quarter Midget Racecar drivers Mackenzie and Gracie Hixon.

While the pair embraces warm weather track get-togethers, they agree this indoor opportunity keeps them in tune when the chill is in season admitting parties still rank high in their eyes gushing,” It’s an exciting and competitive place to have fun with friends.”

S&S Speedways for the Love of Racing

7062 Route 209/ 2727 Hamlin East in Stroudsburg

Brake for Details at SSSpeedways.com

570-420-5500