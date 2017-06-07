Quiet Valley…Brings History to Life

For more than 50 years, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm has introduced guests to farm life as it was nearly two centuries ago. Unmasking a friendly atmosphere with farm animals, gardening basics and history, guides portraying the farm’s family members invite all to experience days gone by.
With a Historic Farm Spring Tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10th kicking things off, visitors venture into the popular Stroudsburg destination for a taste of great things to come this Summer Highlights season.
June 17’s Summer Garden Party offers a day “Devoted to the art of gardening,” with a tour of the kitchen garden to learn about herbs and their uses. Explore heirloom vegetables, enjoy food tastings and make a garden-inspired craft. While aroma from the farm’s Bake Oven also attracts all to an opportunity to enjoy freshly made herb breads; a hands-on Children’s Area and Wagon Rides add to the all around party atmosphere rain or shine 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-12
MORE GREAT THINGS TO COME
WEDNESDAYS JUNE 21 TO AUGUST 30
QUILTING
Wednesdays weave a tapestry of delightful sights
SATURDAY JUNE 24
CHILDREN’S DAY
A day of old fashion fun, games, crafts & activities
SATURDAY & SUNDAY JUNE 24 & 25
CIVIL WAR ENCAMPMENT
Checkout the 142nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry re-enact soldier’s lives during wartime
Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm
347 Quiet Valley Road in Stroudsburg
570.992.6161
Find out more here: quietvalley.org