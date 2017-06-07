Way More than Table food…

by ·

Whether craving breakfast, lunch or dinner; guests agree it’s the blend of delicious menu items with comfortable surroundings that keeps Cook’s Corner Family Restaurant cornering the market on casual dining.

This Henryville destination situated off Route 611 on Route 715 close to The Crossings Outlets shares some of the best homemade soups in town. Throw in daily specials and the opportunity to BYOB and you’re sure to be coming here to try out choices like Open Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu, Pork Schnitzel, along with pasta topped with grilled Portabella Mushrooms.

There’s even a character categorized Kids Corner menu to keep the age 12 & under crowd happy, so everyone’s sure to find what they’d like to dine!

Cooks Corner Family Restaurant

3150 Route 715

Henryville, PA 18332