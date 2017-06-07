Whatta View!

Let’s slow down and soak up some spectacular scenery with a look at some of the area’s waterfalls. No need to chase done these scenic wonderFUL wonders each possessing the attraction for a little “photo pause” reaction. Find the site the falls into place with your day’s plans whether paired as a picnic and hike, or leisurely stroll we’ve got the location…now it’s up to YOU to make your Pocono Mountains memorable situation…ENJOY!
Bushkill Falls
Route 209 in Bushkill. VisitBushkillFalls.com
“The Niagara of Pennsylvania” Eight cascading waterfalls and miles of nature trails. A picnic area, paddleboats and miniature golf make for a great day of fun.
Buttermilk Falls
Route 209 North Exit off I-80, about 3 miles.
The waters of Marshalls Creek spill over a broad rock precipice.
Glen Onoko Falls
Lehigh Gorge State Park in historic Jim Thorpe, Route 903
Series of waterfalls flows down a steep grade into the Lehigh River.
George W. Childs Recreation Site
Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Route 209 North to Dingmans Ferry, then three miles west on blacktop road
Waters of Dingmans Creek form three waterfalls – Factory Falls, Fulmer Falls, and Deer Leap Falls.
Pinchot Falls
Off Route 6, on the Pinchot Estate, Grey Towers in Milford
Also known locally as Saw Kill Falls,. A 100-foot narrow gorge cut through Devonian rock.
Raymondskill Falls
Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area between Milford and Dingmans Ferry, off Route 209
Falls drop about 175 feet. Site is historic with Indian Wars background.
Shohola Falls
State Gamelands near Route 6, Shohola
Falls run over shale and siltstone rocks.
Tobyhanna Falls
Just south of Blakeslee on Route 115 about ½ mile west of I-80
Enjoy the view of Tobyhanna Creek as it drains several lakes at the top of the Poconos.
Winona Falls
Off Route 209, Shoemakersville near Bushkill.
On the Saw Creek