You are here: Home / Features / Consider a Permanent Vacation…

Consider a Permanent Vacation…

July 6, 2017 by ·

 

 

 

$319,000 MLS#PM-41282

WALK TO THE POOL 2120 Blue Ox 
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2071 sqft
Open contemporary walk to pool, golf, tennis
& clubhouse in gated Timber Trails

 

 

 

 

$299,900 MLS#PM-45723

JUST REDUCED!!!  4202 Hemlock Trl 
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2063 sqft
Exceptional Contemporary & quiet location
Plenty of space. Walk to Trout Pond. Bike to pool

 

 

 

$550,000 MLS#PM-46618

STREAM FRONT 139 Tanglewood Dr 
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2380 sqft
Contemporary walk to pool & Marina on stream
Central HVAC garage & more

 

 

 

 

 

 

$459,000 MLS#PM-45125

TURN KEY 1265 Longrifle Road 
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2242 sqft
Perfect Mountain Getaway! Ready to use
Spa Large Screened Porch opens to deck

 

 

 

 

$515,000 MLS#PM-439-65

GOLF COURSE VIEW 175 Golfers Way MLS#PM-43965
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2817 sqft
Open Contemporary in stunning Timber Trails
Golfcourse offers peace, privacy & upgrades

 

 

 

 

 

$1,295,000 MLS#PM-47104

LAKE FRONT 5162 Woodland Ave 

5 bedrooms, 3 baths 4798 sqft
1.18 PRIME Acres 198 ft of lakefront with beach
& dock plus large workshop

 

Share
Filed Under: Features ·