Music in the Valley Returns to Quiet Valley this Weekend!

The Valley is alive with the sound of music, as Saturday July 8 ignites another spectacular setting for the 11th Annual Music in the Valley at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm. Embrace the opportunity 10 to 5 as the day comes alive filled with sounds of traditional music.

Supported in part by a Project Stream grant from Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, guests will be surrounded by performances at various locations around the historic farm. A 3:30 jam session rounds out the day filled with events that include a seminar; Puppeteer, Bonnie Scott sharing shows; an outdoor bake oven and wagon rides.

Held rain or shine, all comes with the cost of admission at $10 for adults and $5 ages 3 to 12. All funds raised support this non-profit farm museum and its mission.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Road in Stroudsburg