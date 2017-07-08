Gorilla Grove A-Go…GO!

by ·

Go on…take to the trees with Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures setting the stage for some amazing opportunities for a unique outdoor experience. Situated in Kalahari territory, here’s the story how introducing physical activities comes with ease.

Take close-to-the-ground children’s courses for a start where leveled platforms, connected by bridges, build balance and maneuverability skills. Safely harnessed to help with stability, kids can conquer steps and stages throughout.

Then it’s off to quad racing zip lines, one-of-a-kind for the region, in season four-at-a-time for a friendly race against family and friends. Compete to see who’ll seize the fasted time stirring the serene tree lined scene.

Encouraging onlookers to observe and take photos, benches and trails offer a comfortable alternative for those in the group who choose to hang around on ground. Afterall, SOMEONE’s got to grab mom and dad or the rest of the crew in this Pocono Mountains memorable view. But beware; all too often sitting around to stare at all the action stirs a reaction to join in!

With no reservation required for groups who number under 10, be inspired to try something new or consider a repeat feat. Wear well-fitting clothing and rubber band those long hair strands so not to get tangled in cables or ropes. Sneakers or hiking shoes should be used so drop those flip-flops and sandals until after.

SET YOUR SIGHTS ON SOME SAVINGS…GO ON GORILLA IT A TRY

For a complete list of groovy Grove do’s and don’ts

Kalahari Pocono Resort

250 Kalahari Boulevard