Kittatinny Carries on Responsible River Recreation

Kittantinny Riverside Campsites and Activities on the Delware River goes with the flow of being known as one of the top spots for river recreation across the region. A relied upon resource in response to inquiries over “What’s a good place to go”…tubing, rafting, kayaking and canoeing; the destination also carries a conscious mind toward respecting its resource for fun.

For more than a quarter century, this family owned and operated business has been holding the On and Under the Delaware River Clean Up with this year’s event set for 8a.m. – 5p.m. July 17th to 19th. With a dedicated focus on encouraging all to maintain natural resources of the Pocono Mountains region, this massive preservation effort has enlisted thousands of volunteers over the years.

Asking all to bring it-don’t fling it and consider canning, Kittatinny’s stand on stomping colossal collection numbers can succeed.

Free camping is offered on days of the cleanup with breakfast and dinner provided.

Make your reservations without hesitation call 1.800.FLOAT.KC or emailing at info@kittatinny.com as space fills fast.

