A Day of Land -AND- Water Ways to Play

Land of Make Believe—bringing generations together for wholesome family fun for more than 60 years, welcomes another spectacular summer to ignite an urge for outdoor adventure at this popular park merely minutes away in Hope, New Jersey.

Striving to create “A full spectrum of family excitement,” the destination’s lasting appeal radiates a real focus on family. Decades uniting parents and their children with the amusement park experience, translates to present day as the latest in state of the art rides join familiar favorites.

Introducing a new adventure around every turn, the “Flying Pirate Ship” is quickly becoming a crowd favorite. With “Rockin’ Tug,” “Jump Around Frog,” and “Samba Balloon” some of the top dry rides; while “Pirates Plunge” and “Pirates Escape” part of the great waterpark fun.

One of the best attractions is one price includes it all—rides, shows, picnic grounds, parking, even the popular Pirate’s Cove Waterpark! Affordable play close to home or your Pocono Mountains getaway makes Land of Make Believe an ideal day trip. So go on…get your feet wet with tickets just $30 for kids ages 2-18, adults $28, senior citizens $26.

Land of Make Believe

Exit 12 just 2 miles off I-80 in Hope, New Jersey

354 Great Meadows Road – Route 611

Open 10a.m. to 6p.m. daily now thru Labor Day

Plan Your Day of Play