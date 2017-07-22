Shawnee Welcomes Poconos’ Wurst Festival back this Weekend!

by ·

Now here’s a spectacular event you’ll want to go to in the Wurst-kind-of-way…

Poconos’ Wurst Festival fills Shawnee Mountain Ski Area with an entertaining mix of brews, brats and musical festivities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22nd and 23rd.

Cultures collide in the East Stroudsburg/ Shawnee-on-Delaware side of the Pocono Mountains, as authentic Polish and German themes blend scrumptious cuisine and traditional music; with eye-catching costume and dance. So slip on some lederhosen and dancing shoes for a pure Polka weekend, then join in the fun as two stages carry on festivities you’ve just got to see.

The Brat Man living statue brings on the kids’ sensations; plus, magic shows, juggling, rubber duck races, and an inflatable slide are why Poconos’ Wurst Festival gets a high-five for creating family friendly situations.

Don’t miss the outrageously exciting “Bier Stein Olympics” igniting sights, steins and sounds of laughter. Find out what, how and why “Stein Hosting,” a “Liter Stein Bucket Race” and the “Beer Belly Contest” make this tradition one you’ll be determined to be in…at least to watch!

And what would a wurst festival be without some of the best kielbasa, wieners and pierogies around. Wash ’em down with ice cold brews and the news is you’ll more than likely be ready to plan on spending both days savoring the sweet ways of Poconos’ Wurst Festival; after all…you can never get enough of a wurst thing!

We’ve got Poconos’ Wurst Festival Schedule of Events

ready to download and go

Dive into more details plus discount tickets online below

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

GPS: 401 Hollow Road – East Stroudsburg – PA – 18301