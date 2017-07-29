a tour of Pocono Mountains Living

by ·

Opening doors to explore some of the most exquisite area homes, Clymer Library’s August 2nd “Annual House Tour” fundraiser finds owners eager to indulge inquisitive minds with why they’ve chosen to reside in the Pocono Mountains.

One in a clever collection of spectacular selections, property owners Deb and Fred McQuiston share insights of how their beautiful Arrowhead Lake home came to be. Built in 2012 by Liberty Homes Custom Builders, the lakeside two-story was originally intended as a vacation getaway. Finding it hard to stay away, the Valley Forge family found a fulltime future an irresistible prospect.

Describing the mountain living “lifestyle” a worthwhile source of day-to-day delight, the CPA and IT/Software Engineer made their move this past spring. Extraordinary windows illuminate outdoor opportunities to capture views of brilliant greenery and wildlife. Comfortable space to spend a fair blend of career and casual time ideally merges life with style.

Looking back on the custom build the couple agrees, “We got exactly what we wanted.”

“Deb and Fred [McQuiston] knew how to make this house a home they will enjoy for the rest of their lives,” notes Liberty Homes’ John Holahan.

He adds with a smile,”We just captured that canvas and created a livable space.”

Another Liberty build joining the door-to-door tour, Jim and Jackie Fee’s Lake Naomi residence really reels in the “ooh’s” and “aah’s.” Telling how taking their family vacation home literally to new heights with magnificent beamed ceilings, began by taking it down they say the rebuild was fit to fulfill retirement dreams.

Stressing the importance of space to welcome the whole family for a visit, first plus second floor bedrooms and an open floor plan, perfectly balance together-time with some quiet-time. Experiencing what some consider a vacation escape every day enthusiastically brought it all home.

Both award-winning abodes illustrate pure Pocono Mountains living at its finest. From festivals and outdoor excursions, to country shopping and exhilarating waterpark hopping, enjoying the mountain lifestyle just comes naturally.