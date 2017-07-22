Don’t miss- Art…Crafts…AND CREATURES!! This Saturday & Sunday

by ·

Step indoors and explore just how cool nature can be with the 32nd Annual Audubon Wildlife Art & Craft Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22 and 23 at Wallenpaupack Area Middle School in Hawley. Entwining art and wildlife, this popular event offers a fun filled opportunity for all ages to learn about and experience firsthand, many of nature’s mysteries.

Cultivating the senses, guests of all ages can absorb the talents of some of the finest wildlife and nature craftsmen sharing their unique techniques; plus, experience up close encounters with some really cool wildlife. Interacting with sights and sounds of various animal species brings the event to life with a variety of birds, reptiles and other wild things like Black Bears, Cougars, even Vultures and the incredible American Condor!

Enjoy popular presentations by familiar favorites like Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Delaware Valley Raptor Center; with Wildlife Adventures as a new added attraction.

Sponsored by Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society, admission is $5 per person with kids under age 12 FREE. The festival helps fund environmental scholarships and conservation programs for schools and community groups so come on out and enjoy the WILD things here in the Pocono Mountains!

32nd Annual Audubon Wildlife Art & Craft Festival

Wallenpaupack Area Middle School

139 Atlantic Avenue in Hawley PA