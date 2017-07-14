Sheerly you jest

by ·

Did you know…

Nylons are a great way to bring back the luster in candles!

Really! Joel Coover shares how House of Candles suggests reusing your old pair of pantyhose for a quick fix to sticks.

Smiling, he recommends, “Preferably grab an old pair you don’t intend to wear anymore,” then describes how lack luster pillar and dinner tapers can be lightly wiped down with nylons to remove finger marks and dust rejuvenating the candles for display illumination.

Learn more fabulous facts plus demos on wax when you tour this near Tannersville destination.

House of Candles

Along Route 715 North

Between Tannersville & Henryville

HouseOfCandles.com

570.629.1953