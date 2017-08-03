Consider a Permanent Vacation…

FOREST COTTAGE
$204,000 MLS#PM-48623
1108 Buttonwood Court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Two level exceptional storybook chalet on cul-de-sac. Short walk to Trout Pond, large deck & screened porch
RECENTLY REDUCED
$299,900 MLS#PM-45723
4202 Hemlock Trl
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2063 sqft
Exceptional Contemporary & quiet location
Plenty of space. Walk to Trout Pond. Bike to pool
STREAM FRONT
$550,000 MLS#PM-46618
139 Tanglewood Dr
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2380 sqft
Contemporary walk to pool & Marina on stream
Central HVAC garage & more
TURN KEY
$459,000 MLS#PM-45125
1265 Longrifle Road
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2242 sqft
Perfect Mountain Getaway! Ready to use
Spa Large Screened Porch opens to deck
GOLF COURSE VIEW
MOTIVATED SELLER
$499,000 MLS#PM-439-65
175 Golfers Way
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2817 sqft
Open Contemporary in stunning Timber Trails
Golfcourse offers peace, privacy & upgrades
LOG CABIN
$339,000 MLS#PM-44088
1259 Redwood Terrace
2 Master Suites, 3rd Floor Loft, 1673 sqft
Chalet with authentic knotty pine on 1/2 acre
Ultra modern amenities, 2nd story deck plus enclosed porch