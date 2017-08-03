You are here: Home / Features / Consider a Permanent Vacation…

Consider a Permanent Vacation…

August 2, 2017

FOREST COTTAGE

$204,000 MLS#PM-48623

 1108 Buttonwood Court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Two level exceptional storybook chalet on cul-de-sac. Short walk to Trout Pond, large deck & screened porch

 

RECENTLY REDUCED

$299,900 MLS#PM-45723

4202 Hemlock Trl 
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2063 sqft
Exceptional Contemporary & quiet location
Plenty of space. Walk to Trout Pond. Bike to pool

 

STREAM FRONT

$550,000 MLS#PM-46618

 139 Tanglewood Dr 
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2380 sqft
Contemporary walk to pool & Marina on stream
Central HVAC garage & more

 

 

TURN KEY

$459,000 MLS#PM-45125

1265 Longrifle Road 
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2242 sqft
Perfect Mountain Getaway! Ready to use
Spa Large Screened Porch opens to deck

 

GOLF COURSE VIEW

MOTIVATED SELLER

$499,000 MLS#PM-439-65

175 Golfers Way 
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2817 sqft
Open Contemporary in stunning Timber Trails
Golfcourse offers peace, privacy & upgrades

 

LOG CABIN

$339,000 MLS#PM-44088

1259 Redwood Terrace 

2 Master Suites, 3rd Floor Loft, 1673 sqft

Chalet with authentic knotty pine on 1/2 acre

Ultra modern amenities, 2nd story deck plus enclosed porch

 

