A focus on “Goods from the Woods” awaits at this year’s Festival of Wood lumbering into Grey Towers National Historic Site, August 5th and 6th. Aged 13 years to perfection, guests of this family-friendly free event will find various crafts and activities focusing on the wonders of wood in everyday living as a great way to chip away the day.

Considered “a celebration of our natural and cultural heritage of wood” it’s only fitting that Grey Towers, the ancestral home of Gifford Pinchot, founder and first chief of our nation’s Forest Service, serves as host.

Beauty and aroma splinter off the seemingly endless applications of wood. From chain saw carvings and crafts; to kid’s activities with wood—the splendor of wood is quite a sight to be seen.

New this year, wood craftsmen offering one-of-a-kind wood items for sale will be “planted” onsite, plus walks and talks offered each day.

Free parking, shuttle and admission lay the groundwork for building monumental family memories so don’t miss the Festival of Wood 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10-4 Sunday.

Grab a schedule and map of Festival activities online