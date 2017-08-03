Barley Creek readies for snowfall for Mady’s Snow Day this SUNDAY

by ·

Snow days— a time to create memories…a time for celebration…a time for friends…a time to capture that succinct sense of carefree enjoyment we all appreciate. This endearing expression bears no seasonal setback with Barley Creek Brewing Company right on track and ready to host another monumental Mady’s Snow Day turnout Sunday, August 6.

Park it in the Creek’s Pintsize Park from 1 to 11 p.m. for an afternoon benefit in memory of Madyson Law. Keeping in line with the young girl’s ambitions of “Compassion and selflessness” contributing her time to area causes, Mady’s Angels was formed and with that premise Mady’s Snow Day evolved. This effort in the cache of MA deeds invites everyone to enjoy a great time while raising funds for area organizations.

A lineup of stellar musicians are set to take the stage including local favorites like the Maybabies, Solution A.D., Porter & Sayles plus other outstanding performers. Barley Creek’s outrageously amazing BBQ and libations mixed with fun for all, makes for one sensational afternoon draw.

So eat, drink and be merry with family friendly games and more igniting all around community spirit—it’s the Mady’s Snow Day way!

Tickets are just $10 with kids under 18 FREE.

Barley Creek Brewing Company is located just off Route 80 taking Exit 299 right onto 715 North. Make a left at the Crossings Outlets and follow Sullivan Trail about a mile.

Find updates & more at