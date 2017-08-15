Land of Make Believe Seizes Top Honors

by ·

In a July poll conducted by New Jersey Family Magazine readers, Land of Make Believe in Hope, NJ, was ranked as one of the top family amusement parks with Six Flags was ranked No. 1 in the state and Land of Make Believe ranked second.

“This is a tremendous honor for us,” said Christopher Maier, owner of Land of Make Believe. “We pride ourselves on offering the best, most affordable and safest amusement parks,” adding, “To be acknowledged as one of the best is a true indication that we are making families happy and that is our ultimate goal!”

Readers of the publication annually vote for their favorite fun things to do in New Jersey. This is not the first time Land of Make Believe has been chosen as one of the best in the amusement park category by the readers.

With its incredible mix of traditional rides “on land” and water attractions at Pirate’s Cove, Land of Make Believe offers an awesome day of fun.

Families love Land of Make Believe for lots of reasons, besides the many rides. It’s one price admission, free parking, free picnic area, free attractions, and free Waterpark are among them.

Not only is Land of Make Believe a favorite for New Jersey residents, but visitors make their way to the park from all over the country. In just one example, a visitor from Ohio wrote, ” We love coming to Land of Make Believe every year. I bring my nieces here every summer. It’s always a fun-filled day, very family-friendly. The girls look forward to it every year!”

The 2017 season marks the 63rd Anniversary of the park that has been family-owned since day one. An educator specifically designed Land of Make Believe so parents and children could participate together. It was the first park in the United States with this objective in mind. Land of Make Believe is always changing and growing while also staying true to its roots with parental participation in a clean, affordable and wholesome environment. With a picturesque setting in a valley surrounded by mountains, and forests, Land of Make Believe has always been a leader in ecotourism in Warren County. It financially supports and protects 450 acres of open space, preserving it for generations to come.