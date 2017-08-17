A guide to GOOD eating

by ·

by Bob Larsen, Phoenix Athletica, LLC, NASM CPT, CES, PES, EBFA BTS

Summer BBQ season is heating up! With many considering weight gain rising during winter holidays like Thanksgiving and New Years, here’s a tidbit of time-will-tell truth that frequent grilling tends to tack on a few extra calories you may see more of during warm weather months. While we are definitely all for gathering with friends and family fireside, we’d like to share some ways to subside the upset of calorie onset.

BEFORE MEAL PLANNING

Curb hunger cravings with a healthy snack and fill up on water before heading to cookouts.

LIMIT THE STARCHES

Understanding the standard cookout staple of hamburger and hot dogs, considering curbing buns and pick a plated patty. Select the green side for salads instead of participating in the “P’s” (pasta and potatoes)

GO LEAN

Load up on lean protein like grilled chicken. It’s no secret shish-kabobs go great with grilling so mix in the veggies for sure.

SKIP THE SODA

Sugar. Carbonation. Where do we begin? Try cool, clear water. It’s refreshing and thirst quenching.

MANEUVER SAUCES IN MODERATION

A little dab will do ya’ so try a small supply of BBQ sauce as dry rub really spices up the seasoning instead.

LESS IS BEST

As alcohol tends to dehydrate, as well as impair decision making with over indulging, savor a sip or two rather than a few.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST