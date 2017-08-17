Pocono State Craft Festival set for August 26 & 27

by ·

Make plans to experience a beautiful blend of some of the finest artists and craftspeople from across the nation with a weekend of wondrous exploration August 26th and 27th as the Pocono State Craft Festival returns to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg. Started more than 30 years ago, this colorful celebration has become a popular “destination” with entertainment and excitement for all.

From handmade jewelry and clothing; to pottery, glass works, plus wood and iron craftsmanship; exhibits offer opportunities to browse about and buy amazing items. Add in a tour of Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm and you’re sure to have a purely pleasant two days!

Hosting festivities since 2008, Quiet Valley’s Deb DiPasquale considers the event, “A culturally enriching weekend,” adding, “The farm makes a beautiful setting.”

Pocono State Craft Festival runs rain or shine from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday returning 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 with kids 12 & under FREE.

347 Quiet Valley Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

570-992-6161