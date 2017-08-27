A Fair to Remember…

by ·

The 100th annual Greene Dreher Sterling Fair is excited to announce this year’s entertainment lineup. The family fun begins on Friday, August 25 and will continue through Sunday, September 3 at the GDS Fairgrounds located on PA-191 behind Wallenpaupack’s South Elementary School. The fair will host a variety of music from country and polka, to classic and alternative rock.

Performances will be held rain or shine and are free with a fair admission ticket.

Country singer, Audra McLaughlin, will headline Saturday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the entertainment pavilion at the GDS Fair. McLaughlin gained national attention as a quarterfinalist on NBC’s The Voice as a member of Team Blake.

Music Schedule

Friday, August 25, 6:30 p.m. I The Barrel-Chested Beer Bellies

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

The Barrel-Chested Beer Bellies are a rock band from Northeast Pennsylvania made up of former members of Tin Pan Alley and Hoosier Daddy.

Saturday, August 26, 6:30 p.m. I Audra McLaughlin

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

Audra McLaughlin is a country singer from Delaware County, Pa. Famous for her appearance as a quarterfinalist on season 6 of NBC’s The Voice.

Sunday, August 27, 3 p.m. I Just Us

Location: Entertainment Tent

Just Us is a country duo from Pennsylvania.

Sunday, August 27, 6:30 p.m. I LondonForce

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

LondonForce is an alternative rock and electronica band that covers contemporary songs by bands like MGMT, Skrillix, Foo Fighters, and Deathcab for Cutie.

Monday, August 28, 6:30 p.m. I Black Tie Stereo

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

Black Tie Stereo is a pop/rock band who has been described as a cross between My Chemical Romance and The Killers, with a dash of Maroon 5.

Tuesday, August 29, and Friday, September 1, All Day I Tiny Young

Location: Entertainment Tent

Tiny Young is a country musician that works comedy and entertainment into his show, making him an excellent performer for the whole family to enjoy.

Tuesday, August 29, 7 p.m. I The Old Time Fiddlers

Location: Arena

The Old Time Fiddlers play a variety of Irish, Scottish, Canadian, bluegrass, Texas swing, and old-time music. The Old Time Fiddlers are celebrating their 37th year of playing music in and around Wayne County, PA.

Wednesday, August 30, 6:30 p.m. I That 90s Band

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

That 90’s Band is a high energy 5-piece 90’s tribute band playing the best hits from the era all the way to today’s current party music.

Thursday, August 31, 7 p.m. I The Chatter

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

This is a high-energy dance and rock band with music spanning many genres.

Friday, September 1, 6 p.m. I Nowhere Slow

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

Nowhere Slow is an acoustic/rock band that has been winning radio play and moving from small gigs in corner bars to packed shows at the largest clubs in Scranton.

Saturday, September 2, 5:30 p.m. I Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

Capturing the vibe of late 60’s blues-laced rock ‘n’ roll, Pennsylvania’s premier power trio, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen mix retro-style and groove for a lightning charged, vintage style of their own.

Sunday, September 3, 6:30 p.m. I East Coast Turnaround

Location: Entertainment Pavilion

Referred to as the “fathers of trucker rock,” East Coast Turnaround hails from Jeannette, PA.

About Greene-Dreher Sterling Fair

The GDS Fair began in 1917. A school teacher, Ella Nevin, saw the fair as an opportunity to display her students’ handiwork. The goal of the GDS fair was to promote the agricultural lifestyle and to educate the community about the farm life and skills that can be utilized in everyday living. Since 1917 the GDS Fair has expanded greatly by adding live entertainment, thousands of exhibitions, amusement rides, games, and fun activities for the whole family.