Pocono Garlic Festival returns to Shawnee Saturday & Sunday!

The local pick packing a kick, Pocono Garlic Festival returns to Shawnee Mountain Labor Day Weekend Saturday, September 2 & 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bursting with garlicious food and fun for everyone, this annual festival not only opens doors to innovative uses for garlic, it’s filled with live entertainment, cooking demos, displays, plus more than 65 vendors!

While tickets are available at the gate, why hesitate when there’s advance festival admission discount pricing up to 4p.m. Friday September 1st of $9 for adults and kids ages 5 to 12 $7.50.

Located just off Exit 309 from I-80, follow the signs to

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area 401 Hollow Road