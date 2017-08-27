940 Golf ‘n’Fun fourrrr all

by ·

For nearly 30 years 940 Golf n’ Fun has been puttin’ on the hits with a variety of excitement indoors and out! Situated near Arrowhead Lake and Locust Lake Village communities, the Pocono Lake fun center continues to seize top ranks thanks to locals and visitors alike as a great place to find family-friendly fun.

From the latest and greatest arcade games, bumper cars, and paintball shooting gallery; to miniature golf, even a driving range and batting cages to practice those swings, there’s tons of things to do rain or shine.

Why not play both sides of the club starting off with a round on the miniature course, then go around and try some attempts at distance?

There’s no need to lug around clubs, 940 Golf n’ Fun has all the right stuff should the urge to go green emerge. Whether seasoned pro or eager to take a whack at the golf scene, there’s a wide range of ball buckets and affordable packages.

Let’s sprinkle in details of an ice cream parlor that’s more than sweet treats. With other eats like burgers, pretzels and fries; a day’s play can easily turn into part of the night stay curbing hunger cravings.

Open 7 days a week 10a.m. to 11p.m. throughout the summer, indulgence in some activities today!

Fun Package per person deals are detailed online at

call for availability

570.646.0700

940 Golf n’ Fun