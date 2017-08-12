Air Tours soar to GREAT heights AND sights

by ·

While exquisite ground level look-sees come naturally, Air Tours of the Poconos offer an opportunity to look down below and absorb some of the most amazing memorable sights. Eager to oblige igniting those oohs and ahhs, Moyer Aviation soars to great heights with air excursions from Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport.

Right in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, participating passengers can pursuit aerial amazement with lush greenery, waterways and mountains across the horizon as far as the eye can see. Magnificent resorts, parks and popular destinations create an advantage over typical photo situations with packages starting as low as $30 per passenger!

From Mountain, to Delaware Water Gap and Lake Harmony Tours; even Combination Tours are available where you can blend two of the above. Customized Tours enable a pair of passengers to pick-a-place with Moyer professionals setting the pace to bring your imagination to life.

Reservations are required, with large groups and bus tours welcome.

Moyer Aviation

Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport

Route 611, Mount Pocono PA

Call for your Moyer Aviation reservation at 570.839.7161