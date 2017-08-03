Carbon County Fair…Underway this Monday!

by ·

Carbon County Fair returns with an amazing assortment of entertainment 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, August 7th through Saturday August 12th. Themed “Country Scenes, Blue Ribbon Dreams” suits this spectacular agricultural fair with a ton of familiar favorites plus a few new.

From a Zero Turn Competition; to phenomenal fireworks and demolition derbies with a Junk Car Race, Youth Demo, Power Cars, plus a Tractor Pull’s a definite must. Let’s not forget the food, games, exhibits and rides!

Bring a lawn chair and plant yourself there to enjoy live performances by The Rehrig Brothers, Ryan Pelton, Cramer Brothers and Georgette Jones to name a few. Additional activities you can view include Chainsaw Carving, Farmer for a Day, along with Hit and Miss Engines.

You’ll find it all at 3285 Little Gap Road in Palmerton, so look out below for dated details to go that lists nightly specials and more to explore. Then head on out to the fair!

Carbon County Fair – August 7-12

Close by at 3285 Little Gap Road in Palmerton