Enjoy a Wally Lake Fest views cruise

While some would agree the feel of warm sand between your toes is pretty pleasing; Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals consistently sees things a bit differently agreeing on-lake-views at this year’s Wally Lake Fest are a way that’s quite appealing.

As passengers join the day’s wave of watercraft spectators, an enlightening tour diving into the history of the lake creates the ideal educational situation the entire family will enjoy. Emerging in the experience, excursions explore the Hydroelectric Dam; Shuman Point Natural Area and Epply Island as informative guides give intriguing facts along the way. Grabbing a fast photo op as native wildlife including Osprey; Blue Herons and Bald Eagles also adds to the excitement.

While Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals embraces Wally Lake Fest as an opportunity to be one with the lake; considering daily summer, even weekend fall tours, creates days filled with different views.

Owner, Bridget Gelderman considers this water way to enjoy Wallenpaupack “stunning” extending the invitation for a leisurely glide to absorb all the delightful details, “Why this area has become a popular year round attraction.”

See for yourself…tours cost $15 for adults, with seniors $14 and kids ages 2 to 12 just $11 with reservations strongly suggested.

Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals

2487 Route 6, Hawley, PA 18428