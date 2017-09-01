Kalahari Takes to the Trees + PLUS Zipline Savings to Boot!

by ·

Go on…there’s still time to take to the trees with Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures setting the stage for some amazing opportunities to enjoy a unique outdoor experience. Situated in Kalahari territory, here’s the story how introducing physical activities comes with ease banishing boundaries on age or experience degrees.

Close-to-the-ground children’s courses play a part in encouraging outdoor climbing. Leveled platforms connected by bridges, build balance and maneuverability skills. Safely harnessed to aid in stability, kids can conquer steps and stages securely gaining confidence along the way.

Serving as props, Gorilla Grove gears give great photo ops with onlookers grabbing pics and planting themselves on benches in between trails on the ground. But beware, many who stare often can’t resist the reaction to get in on the action so mix things up and share.

Ever consider quad racing zip lines? One-of-a-kind for the region, four-at-a-time can enjoy a friendly race against family and friends. Compete to see who’ll seize the fasted time and stir the serene tree lined scene then take the team back to climbing.

With no reservation required for groups who number under 10, be inspired to try something new or consider a repeat feat. Wear well-fitting clothing and rubber band those long hair strands so not to get tangled in cables or ropes. Sneakers or hiking shoes should be used. Drop those flip-flops and sandals until after.

Kalahari Pocono Resort

Just off I-380 Pocono Exit 3

follow Route 940 to Route 314