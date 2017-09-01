LaFesta Italiana Returns this Labor Day Weekend with…

by ·

More vendors, more attractions, more performers…more LaFesta Italiana! Who could ask for anything more as four fabulous fun filled days, September 1st to the 4th, set the stage for the time of your life in Scranton’s Center Square.

This free festival embracing Italian heritage sights, sounds and tastes, collides with the rich culture of Downtown Scranton blending local merchants and more. From authentic cuisine, contests, kid’s rides plus a list of outstanding performers you won’t want to miss with the event’s main stage more to Center of the Square.

From Friday’s opening ceremonies plus one of Jersey’s favorite oldies groups, The Cameos; to Saturday’s lineup including Premier Italian Band The Eurorhythms, when you sign up to see LaFesta Italiana you’re undeniably in for a treat. Music to your ears is why you’ll be here Sunday; as Chris DiMattio’s salute to Frank Sinatra plays host to a 100th Birthday Celebration to Dean Martin, with Las Vegas sensation Kenny McGraw seizing a spotlight scene with the Brass & Ivory Band. A fireworks Sunday finish doesn’t extinguish the magnificence as The Inferno’s take center stage Monday.

Opening doors to experience all this Labor Day Weekend excitement, LaFesta organizers encourage a look-see into everything stirring in and around Scranton with DiMattio agreeing, “You can do so much!”

