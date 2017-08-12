Pocono Mountain Adventures- Sky to Land Action!

by ·

An adrenaline surge grips the body as eyes gaze upon the assortment of exciting outdoor opportunities at Pocono Mountain Adventures. Close to the area’s hottest attractions is where you’ll find the action, just off Route 209 in Bushkill.

Pocono Vertical Ventures, propels this entertainment authority to amazing heights with Vertical Ventures ushering in visitors eager to tryout its jump tower, bungee trampolines and four station climbing wall.

The “What goes up must come down” principle takes hold as securely-strapped climbers conquer wall heights and then triumphantly rappel to the ground. Care to skip the scale in your favor? Harnessed guests can gather for a gasp as they look upon the breath-taking ten foot maximum acceleration, thanks to two auto-belays, guiding a freefall from the 40 foot jump tower. With bungee trampolines bringing on the repeat feat of sky-to-land action, satisfying those with an insatiable craving for more air achievement!

On course as a source for extraordinary experiences, Pocono TreeVentures aerial ropes adventure park and Pocono Zip Racer 1,000 foot dual racing zip lines easily oblige, then it’s off to Blue Lightning all season tubing.

While a leisurely slide may sound soothing for some, this proverbial “lightning” strikes twice, three four times in the same place—Pocono Mountain Adventures!

So grab the gang, put on appropriate attire including closed toe shoes and set sights higher for a memorable Pocono Mountains adventure!

Exit 309 off I-80

Route 209 in Bushkill PA

800.446.0231