Quiet Valley’s Heritage Craft Day set for Saturday

A celebration of early American crafts and skills, Quiet Valley’s 11th Annual Heritage Craft Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 5th, invites visitors to witness the creativity that characterized early Pennsylvania settlers. Part of the farm’s “Art from the Heart” summer series, supported by a Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Project Stream Grant, experience hands-on opportunities that introduce skills like weaving, spinning and bobbin lace; plus horn work, pottery and blacksmithing all in one place.

Embracing the opportunity to introduce all ages to skills of yesteryear, a unique Children’s Make & Take craft area adds to the day’s dedication toward providing a greater awareness of historic folk crafts essential to their everyday living.

Help rain or shine, Heritage Craft Day is included in Quiet Valley’s regular admission of $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Don’t miss familiar favorites that include farm tours and the popular bake oven. With wagon rides available for a small fee, weather permitting.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Road in Stroudsburg