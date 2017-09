by ·

You can’t get any fresher than from patch to palate, making Quiet Valley’s Farm to Table Experience Saturday, September 2, a uniquely pleasant pick for whole food enthusiasts.

Spend the day touring the farm then embrace the opportunity to sup on end of summer produce and traditional harvest lore with small groups going out every 20 minutes from 4 to 6:30p.m.

Running rain or shine, tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 3 to 10. Call the farm today to save your seat as space fills quickly.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Road in Stroudsburg