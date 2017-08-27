Whoo-hoo! Wally Lake Fest returns this weekend!

by ·

Get ready for three days of water-ful fun on land, lake and under the sun as Wally Lake Fest returns to beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack, August 25th to 27th. Embracing what over 50 miles of shoreline has to offer, this fun filled festival features a variety of fanfare enticing any and all to get there.

Ignited by enthusiasm to send summer out with a bang; organizers, area merchants and more, demolish any idea of a seasonal slow-down and are ready to reel in the enjoyment. From an open market fair, water-way demos and a kid’s activity zone; to the popular sailboat regatta race, even live music literally ON the lake, make no mistake Wally Lake Fest is the place to be.

Lake Wallenpaupack and Wally Lake Fest is easy to get to from New York, New Jersey and throughout the Pocono Mountains off I-80 or I-84 from PA-423 and PA-191 to PA 507. Pull in and park it with free shuttle buses running Saturday 10a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 to 5.

Wally Lake Fest 2017 Wally Lake Fest is just inches away from us now, less than 2 weeks to go! Think SUN everybody!!! Posted by Wally Lake Fest on Tuesday, August 15, 2017