Plan a night out…

Shawnee Playhouse puts on quite the performance with amazing after (or before) dinner show opportunities this holiday season. Intriguing options for all to enjoy make it easy to wrap yourself around these four must-sees.

Christmas Musical Memories kicks off festivities November 10 with a headline show that takes place circa 1950. Great tunes open doors to memories of sock hops, poodle skirts and family sing-alongs with dates all month long up to December 23.

November 17th A Christmas Peter Pan children’s show shares a holiday flare with this familiar favorite where Wendy, Tinkerbell and friends spend a lively romp through the North Pole.

December delivers an all time classic, The Nutcracker. Presented by C&K Dance Theatre this magical feature show shares an evening of beautifully choreographed ballet December 1st to the 22nd. Then, a daytime Nutcracker children’s theatre adaptation tells the tale of magical dreams in an alternate situation December 4th to the 18th.

Shawnee Playhouse

Exit 309 off I-80 then Route 209 North to 552 River Road in

Shawnee on Delaware

