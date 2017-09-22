Don’t ya’ just LOVE it when

by ·

The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival falls right back into Country Junction with exciting seasonal festivities sure to be a reason all the family will want to be! Considered one of the “Largest Pumpkin Festivals in the Poconos,” fun runs weekdays noon to 5p.m. and then 11 to 6 weekends starting September 30th all the way through to October 29th.

Bring the kids and play all day where $10 opens the door to weekend wonders. Enjoy daytime hayrides, a 3D haunted house, family corn maze plus. Prepare for plenty more with a free petting zoo and a ton of costumes for the holiday to choose.

Seeking a spookier experience?

Add-in Waldorf Estate of Fear; Infection: Terror in the Corn selection, and Zombie Escape Rooms for an additional fee Fridays and Saturdays 7 to midnight and you’ll be getting your fright-on.

Don’t miss these holiday prep-sees with a whole lot more in store at Country Junction!

Country Junction

6565 Interchange Road (Route 209) in Lehighton