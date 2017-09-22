Fish & Pay Lakes Share Fishing Fun

by ·

Fish and Pay Lakes payoff in a BIG way featuring family fun for all well into the fall! As fishing popularity flourishes join in and embrace this unique opportunity to “test the waters.”

With everything you need to succeed from pole rentals to bait, even ice and fish processing services, you’ve got the recipe for a great day outdoors with little pre-day planning required. Whether a seasoned fisherman or new to the sport, there’s no license needed. Large ponds are stocked frequently making it easy to get hooked on fishing!

Big Brown Fish & Pay Lakes

As temperatures dip, temptation to tread into the water is less-than-likely with Big Brown suggesting leave it to those underwater targets—tons of trout! All fish caught are kept by the angler at this Effort destination and what a joy it is as squeals of delight echo across the shoreline with every catch!

Situated on Route 115 North in Effort, Big Brown’s hours are:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 8 to 6

Find Fees and Equipment Rental Prices: (570) 629-0427

Paradise Fishing Preserve

Nestled within beautifully picturesque Paradise Valley, you’ll find the pristine waters of Paradise Fishing Preserve fully stocked and ready with trout and bass. Since 1902 this Route 191 site’s commitment to quality has enticed generations to experience the thrill of fishing with fine family friendly surroundings for a delightful day outdoors.

Paradise Fishing Preserve Hours:

Thursday & Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 8 to 6

Closed Monday – Wednesday

Find Rates & More: (570) 629-0422