You are here: Home / Spotlight This Week / Pocono Mountains Restaurant Menus Right at your Fingertips! Choose the Cuisine then Choose the Scene

Pocono Mountains Restaurant Menus Right at your Fingertips! Choose the Cuisine then Choose the Scene

September 24, 2017 by ·

Welcome to the wonderful world of Pocono Mountains dining! Craving a certain cuisine but not sure of the scene? Checkout our lineup of amazing restaurant menu views from downloadable to direct links you can use to pick your place to feast.

In & Around Tannersville – Close to Camelback & The Crossings Outlets

Restaurant Menus – Subject to Change

Barley Creek Brewing Company

Sullivan Trail – Tannersville

570.629.9399

 

Smugglers Cove

Route 611 – Tannersville

570.629.2277 – Reservations Accepted

 

Cook’s Corner

Route 715 – Henryville

570.620.1880

 

Takeout Menus – subject to change

Barley Creek Brand New BrewTruck

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Sunday Parked at Pint Size Park – Sullivan Trail – Tannersville

570.629.9399

 

Vocellis Pizza

Route 611 – Tannersville

570.620.9055

 

Pocono Cheesecake Factory

Route 611 – Swiftwater

570.839.6844

 

In & Around Pocono Summit – Close to Kalahari & Pocono Raceway

Restaurant Menus – Subject to Change

Baileys Rib & Steakhouse

Route 611 – Mount Pocono

570.839.9678

 

Kalahari Resort

Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor

Brandberg – 570.580.6030

 

Kalahari Resort

Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor

 

Kalahari Resort

Off Rte 940 – Kalahari Boulevard – Pocono Manor

 

Robert Christians

Rte 940 – Pocono Lake

 

 

Van Gilders Jubilee

Route 940 – Pocono Pines

570.646.2377

 

Van Gilders Jubilee

Wing Nights – Pocono Pines

Thursday & Sunday Nights

 

Takeout Menus – subject to change

Vocellis Pizza

Route 611 – Mount Pocono

570.839.7437

 

In & Around South Sterling & Cresco – Close to Promise Land State Park

Restaurant Menus – Subject to Change

Crescent Lodge

Rte 191 & 940 – Paradise Valley

570.595.7486

 

The French Manor

Huckleberry Road off Rte 191 – Newfoundland

570.676.3244

 

 

Share
Filed Under: Spotlight This Week · Tagged: , , ,