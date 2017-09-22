Shawnee introduces Pocono Puppy Palooza this weekend!

by ·

Shawnee Mountain is embarking upon new territory introducing Pocono Puppy Palooza 11a.m. to 5p.m. September 23rd and 24th with everyone paws-ing to predict a doggone good time!

Sniffing out some agility and nose work demos are merely a few reasons to go. Add in treibball urban herding, rally-obedience and explosive/narcotic exhibitions using essential oils as a substitute and you find Shawnee’s dug up quite an astounding lineup.

Keystone Dock Dogs will share an entertaining display in a variety of competitions that make work look a whole lot like play. Dock diving to speed retrieve and maybe a few more tricks up their sleeve. Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix crew also takes you on a slapstick comedy tour on the main stage.

Bring your leashed loved one for Puppy Parade play where there’s sure to be fun for all. Featuring all kinds of contests; guests can enjoy costume, shortest tail and longest ears sights not to mention an owner/dog look-alike.

Held rain or shine, tickets cost $10 for adults with kids ages 5-12 $8; buy both days at just $16. An additional $1 charge applies to each dog entering the gate with regular leashes a must (no flexi or retractable leashes) and of course canine cleanup by owners is expected.

A portion of all gate proceeds goes to rescues and shelters attending; Kindred Spirits Animal Rescue, Pike County Humane Society, Hope for Hannah Rescue and Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue.

Exit 309 off I-80 onto 209 North at 401 Hollow Road in East Stroudsburg